South Africa developing action plan to save its species, lands and waters
Nearly half a million jobs depend on the country’s biodiversity, which is vanishing fast
12 February 2023 - 19:33
South Africa has kicked off the development of a national plan to protect its biodiversity, after the world’s adoption of a new deal to protect the planet’s species late in December. ..
