SA’s provincial reserves urgently need support to protect biodiversity
The Endangered Wildlife Trust has identified 29 out of 429 provincial reserves requiring urgent intervention
24 April 2023 - 20:16
Tourist attractions such as Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site and Pilanesberg Game Reserve are among the provincial reserves needing urgent attention to cope with budget cuts and other threats, a new report by the Endangered Wildlife Trust reveals...
