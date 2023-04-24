Science

SA’s provincial reserves urgently need support to protect biodiversity

The Endangered Wildlife Trust has identified 29 out of 429 provincial reserves requiring urgent intervention

24 April 2023 - 20:16
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Tourist attractions such as Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site and Pilanesberg Game Reserve are among the provincial reserves needing urgent attention to cope with budget cuts and other threats, a new report by the Endangered Wildlife Trust reveals...

