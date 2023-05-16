There’s fresh hope on one of the toughest cancers to cure
Advances in personalised mRNA vaccines and AI-enabled detection are helping scientists finally make breakthroughs on pancreatic cancer
16 May 2023 - 21:24 By Lisa Jarvis
Results from a small study of a pancreatic vaccine are promising enough to merit cautious optimism. Researchers are figuring out how to train immune cells to see and destroy cancers — even devastating ones like pancreatic cancer...
