SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species
African penguins face the threat of extinction in the next decade
17 May 2023 - 23:32
Indonesia has the most endangered species in the world, at 1,233, and South Africa ranks 20th with 477 species — such as the African penguin and the black rhino — facing extinction, a new analysis reveals (https://cats.com/red-list-nations)...
