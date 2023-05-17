Science

SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species

African penguins face the threat of extinction in the next decade

17 May 2023 - 23:32
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Indonesia has the most endangered species in the world, at 1,233, and South Africa ranks 20th with 477 species — such as the African penguin and the black rhino — facing extinction, a new analysis reveals (https://cats.com/red-list-nations)...

