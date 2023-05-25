It's back! Scientists say SA needs to prepare for new El Niño
El Niño results in hotter and drier weather in the summer-rainfall region of Southern Africa and can lead to local droughts, explains chair of ECERA
25 May 2023 - 22:52
Scientists monitoring extreme climate events say all indications are that Southern Africa should expect to feel the heat of another El Niño spell this summer...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.