Science

IN DEPTH | SA sports doctors lead the world in preventing, treating concussion

SA has played a leading role in developing new world guidelines on how to prevent and reduce the risk of concussion in sport

04 September 2023 - 21:14
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Just 10 seconds after kickoff in a recent Springbok Test at home against Argentina, scrumhalf Grant Williams was knocked out in a dangerous charge by the Pumas’ fullback and fell flat on his face like a stone, before being stretchered off the field...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. First a stroke, then a brick to her head News
  2. Could getting hit on the head during sport cause brain disease later? South Africa
  3. More than 150 ex-soccer, rugby union and league players join concussion lawsuit Sport

Latest

  1. IN DEPTH | SA sports doctors lead the world in preventing, treating concussion Science
  2. Greening cities boosts insect diversity Science
  3. How to grow rhinos in a lab: the science that could save an endangered species Science
  4. US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s blood cancer therapy Science
  5. US fusion energy laboratory repeats ignition success Science

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel