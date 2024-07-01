The numbers that make a Wimbledon tennis champion

There are a multitude of factors that make a Wimbledon champion — both physical and psychological — but the tournament's official tech partner IBM has stripped it down to pure statistics.

Five different players have won the men's title in the past decade — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz — and those wanting to join them might want to cast their eye over IBM's data.

Make more than 121 unforced errors across seven matches and the chances of winning the title decline — that works out at a miserly 17 per round. Roger Federer's 2016 title run saw him commit just 65 errors in seven matches.

Male singles champions over the past 10 years have landed at least 67% of their first serves while serving nine or 10 aces per match — with Djokovic registering an extraordinary 72% of first serves in during his 2018 triumph.

A men's champion, according to IBM's number-crunchers, will need to have at least a 60% success rate in tiebreaks and convert at least 64% of their set points.

They will also need to be ready to cover every blade of grass and run over 20km in up to 20 hours on court.

When Djokovic won the title in 2021 his total cumulative distance on court was 38,700 metres while Alcaraz's 20.3 hours on court in 2023 was the longest shift of the last decade.