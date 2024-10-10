Science

‘What happens in the next five years will determine the future of life on Earth’

WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report sounds the alarm

10 October 2024 - 21:26
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

What we eat and how we do business are among the forces driving the collapse of monitored wildlife populations across the world, with Africa suffering the second worst average decline of 76% in 50 years after Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the 2024 Living Planet: A System in Peril (https://wwflpr.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/2024-lpr-executive-summary.pdf)report...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Alarming loss of wildlife population in 50 years: WWF South Africa
  2. Our deep, cold neighbour who holds the key to Earth’s survival Insight
  3. Report shows sharp decrease in animal populations from 1970 to 1996 Sci-Tech
  4. The 'plastic pandemic' is much more deadly, say environmentalists Lifestyle

Most read

  1. How rattlesnakes’ hearts grow fonder when stress hits them Science
  2. Yay or nay for proposed ban on captive lion breeding in SA? Science
  3. Single-dose HPV shot grants women improved chances of avoiding cervical cancer Science
  4. Snakebites: we thought we’d created a winning new antivenom but then it ... Science

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕