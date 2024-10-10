‘What happens in the next five years will determine the future of life on Earth’

WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report sounds the alarm

What we eat and how we do business are among the forces driving the collapse of monitored wildlife populations across the world, with Africa suffering the second worst average decline of 76% in 50 years after Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the 2024 Living Planet: A System in Peril (https://wwflpr.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/2024-lpr-executive-summary.pdf)report...