Gender-based violence 'rampant in the digital world': tech expert
1,500 researchers and activists unite against gender-based violence in Cape Town
22 October 2024 - 21:37
Much violence against women, girls and other vulnerable groups is “taking place not only in homes, workplaces and public spaces, but also in digital spaces”, said Jac sm Kee, co-founder of the feminist tech Numun Fund, at the opening plenary of the Sexual Violence Research Initiative forum '24 on Tuesday (https://www.svriforum2024.org/programme-information/)...
