Science

AI can help us prepare for the next pandemic, says new study

A new study which includes South Africa input suggests artificial intelligence can positively affect population health issues

25 February 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Scientists from around the world, including South Africa, have for the first time shown how advances in artificial intelligence (AI) can prepare the world for the next pandemic...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Overdosing on vitamins can be toxic: Harmful side effects of too much B6 Science
  2. SA telescope discovers Inkathazo, a giant galaxy that’s 32 times bigger than ... Science
  3. SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture Science
  4. Natural-born controllers: biological agents help defeat invasions Science
  5. Greater protection for vulnerable Atlantic rays and sharks in the pipeline Science

Latest Videos

Lesufi apologies for water crisis in Gauteng
Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS