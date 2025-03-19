Science

African penguins thrown a lifeline

Landmark court order will protect their prey and critical breeding colonies

19 March 2025 - 04:30
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The survival of African penguins received a “massive boost” on Tuesday with a landmark court order to protect the fishing grounds around islands with critical breeding colonies through tighter restrictions on fishing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lost fynbos seeds from underground ‘time capsules’ in South Africa can grow ... Science
  2. African penguins thrown a lifeline Science
  3. Plastic-eating insect discovered in Kenya Science
  4. SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species Science
  5. SA telescope discovers Inkathazo, a giant galaxy that’s 32 times bigger than ... Science

Latest Videos

Trump, Putin call ends with halt on Ukraine energy facility strikes | Reuters
Secrets of the Penguins | Official Trailer | National Geographic