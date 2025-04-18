Google holds illegal monopolies in ad tech, US judge finds
Decision comes days before Google faces another monopoly trial over search
18 April 2025 - 12:35
Alphabet's Google illegally dominates two markets for online advertising technology, a judge ruled on Thursday, dealing another blow to the tech giant and paving the way for US antitrust prosecutors to seek a break-up of its ad products...
