South Africa ranks in global average in embracing AI adoption in workplace

SA the least fearful in using AI, while India leads way and US, Japan trail behind

27 June 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Businesses that fail to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace run the risk of employees using it anyway, even without permission. The fears of AI integration leading to job losses have shifted from low-level workers to managers and leaders and South Africa slots in line with the global average in terms of the world picture of countries that are embracing AI and those that are turning away. ..

