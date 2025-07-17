Science

Giving frogs, reptiles indigenous names builds better conservation, study finds

NWU study focused on naming frogs, lizards, snakes and crocodiles in all of South Africa’s official indigenous languages

17 July 2025 - 04:30 By Gugulethu Mashinini

A South African study is reshaping the way conservationists engage with communities by starting with something as simple and powerful as a name...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Giving frogs, reptiles indigenous names builds better conservation, study finds Science
  2. Low-fat diet comes out tops for long life Science
  3. Snakebites: we thought we’d created a winning new antivenom but then it ... Science
  4. SA’s green gold rush: jobs, wildlife get boost, says minister Dion George Science
  5. South Africa ranks in global average in embracing AI adoption in workplace Science

Latest Videos

Camp Life | Rodriguez vs Cafu | Phumelela Cafu
US tariffs will hit 'important sectors,' says South Africa's Kganyago | REUTERS