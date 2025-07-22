Smartphones before 13? The mental health price is high, global study warns
Mind health in young adulthood compromised by early smartphone ownership
22 July 2025 - 04:30
Science further confirms what many parents suspect. Owning a smartphone before adolescence heightens the risk of poorer mental health in early adulthood, a global study of more than 100,000 young adults shows (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19452829.2025.2518313)...
