Why your 8am exam or job interview could compromise your success
Students perform best in oral exams at noon
24 July 2025 - 04:30
A songbird at midday may have more chance of getting the worm — if that is a successful oral exam or job interview — than the early bird, an Italian study published on Thursday suggests...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.