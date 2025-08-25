Science

Beyond jobs and income: study explores what wellbeing really means for young people

Study spans four continents, nine countries, including South Africa

25 August 2025 - 04:30

A groundbreaking five-year research programme is placing young people in the Global South at the centre of efforts to redefine wellbeing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. What women want — and do differently to men — in travel News
  2. From Tshwane to the ‘God particle’ News
  3. Business and NGOs clash over vaping bill before parliament Business
  4. ZANDILE MAKHOBA | Let's build a proud inheritance for future generations Opinion
  5. WATCH | Nigerian firm develops bionic arms for amputees Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Beyond jobs and income: study explores what wellbeing really means for young ... Science
  2. The science of starvation: what happens when your body is deprived of food Science
  3. Smartphones before 13? The mental health price is high, global study warns Science
  4. Smart cities start with people, not technology: lessons from Westbury Science
  5. Dangerous chemicals found in recycled plastics, making them unsafe for use — ... Science

Latest Videos

Ministry of Justice briefs media on the Madlanga Commission hearings ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025