Science

'Jaw-droppingly weird' dinosaur from Morocco was studded with spikes

Spicomellus is a member of the ankylosaur dinosaur group

29 August 2025 - 04:30 By WILL DUNHAM

Around 165-million years ago on a coastal floodplain in what is now Morocco lived one of the most extreme dinosaurs on record, lavishly adorned with armour and spikes — some about one metre long — unlike that of any other known creature...

