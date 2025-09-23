Science

‘DNA speaks a language’: UP graduate's AI breakthrough could change cancer detection

Dr Mpho Mokoatle hopes her story inspires more African women to pursue careers in fields such as AI and health sciences

23 September 2025 - 04:30 By Gugulethu Mashinini

When her grandfather lost his fight against prostate cancer, Dr Mpho Mokoatle’s world was shaken. Raised by him in Orkney, a small town in North West, she not only lost the man who had been her father figure but found herself asking a question that would later define her life’s work: why did he not respond to treatment?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What babies’ cries really tell us — and why maternal instinct is a myth Science
  2. ‘DNA speaks a language’: UP graduate's AI breakthrough could change cancer ... Science
  3. How climate change is messing with our internal thermostat Science
  4. The science of starvation: what happens when your body is deprived of food Science
  5. Low-fat diet comes out tops for long life Science

Latest Videos

Latest on the fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur State | DW News
Ebola virus outbreak update: Dr Patrick Otim