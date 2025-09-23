The CEO of a South Korean lithium battery maker where 23 workers were killed in a fire last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in the toughest ruling over an industrial accident in the country.
Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, had been charged under the country's industrial safety law, which subjects senior executives to prison terms of more than one year when found guilty in the event of fatal accidents.
Park's son, who is a senior company executive, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison, a public affairs judge at the Suwon district court said by telephone.
CEO Park failed to ensure safety measures were in place and the fire was “not an unpredictable” accident under the conditions in which the company was operating, the judge cited the court's ruling as saying.
Lawyers for the CEO and his son could not be immediately reached for comment.
South Korea jails CEO of battery maker Aricell for 15 years over deadly fire
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
The CEO of a South Korean lithium battery maker where 23 workers were killed in a fire last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in the toughest ruling over an industrial accident in the country.
Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, had been charged under the country's industrial safety law, which subjects senior executives to prison terms of more than one year when found guilty in the event of fatal accidents.
Park's son, who is a senior company executive, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison, a public affairs judge at the Suwon district court said by telephone.
CEO Park failed to ensure safety measures were in place and the fire was “not an unpredictable” accident under the conditions in which the company was operating, the judge cited the court's ruling as saying.
Lawyers for the CEO and his son could not be immediately reached for comment.
Fire at South Korea battery plant kills at least 16 people, 5 missing
South Korean media said the longest sentence previously given under the law was two years.
Investigators have said the company operated without proper safety protocols or training for its workers, many of whom were hired on a temporary basis, and failed to address signs of dangerous quality defects in products in a rush to meet supply deadlines.
Park has previously apologised but denied the allegations about safety lapses at the factory in the city of Hwaseong south of Seoul.
South Korea President Lee Jae Myung has said not enough was being done to protect workers from being killed or injured on the job despite introducing the law aimed at holding the employer accountable with criminal prosecution in 2022.
Last year 589 people died in job-related accidents, according to government data.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire but says it complied with safety rules
Battery pack the possible cause of Air Busan fire, says South Korea
South Korea, Japan, US to hold defence drills after North Korea attends China parade
Trump and Xi make progress on TikTok deal, plan to meet in South Korea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos