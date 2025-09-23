Science

South Korea jails CEO of battery maker Aricell for 15 years over deadly fire

23 September 2025 - 12:00 By Jack Kim
The logo of South Korean battery maker Aricell at its lithium battery factory in Hwaseong after a deadly fire on June 24 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

The CEO of a South Korean lithium battery maker where 23 workers were killed in a fire last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in the toughest ruling over an industrial accident in the country.

Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, had been charged under the country's industrial safety law, which subjects senior executives to prison terms of more than one year when found guilty in the event of fatal accidents.

Park's son, who is a senior company executive, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison, a public affairs judge at the Suwon district court said by telephone.

CEO Park failed to ensure safety measures were in place and the fire was “not an unpredictable” accident under the conditions in which the company was operating, the judge cited the court's ruling as saying.

Lawyers for the CEO and his son could not be immediately reached for comment.

South Korean media said the longest sentence previously given under the law was two years.

Investigators have said the company operated without proper safety protocols or training for its workers, many of whom were hired on a temporary basis, and failed to address signs of dangerous quality defects in products in a rush to meet supply deadlines.

Park has previously apologised but denied the allegations about safety lapses at the factory in the city of Hwaseong south of Seoul.

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung has said not enough was being done to protect workers from being killed or injured on the job despite introducing the law aimed at holding the employer accountable with criminal prosecution in 2022.

Last year 589 people died in job-related accidents, according to government data.

Reuters 

