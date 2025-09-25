Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy’s, Hetero to sell generic HIV prevention drug for $40 a year
Experts say twice-a-year injection could help end Aids crisis
25 September 2025 - 04:30
Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero Labs said on Wednesday that they will sell generic versions of a new and highly effective HIV prevention drug for roughly $40 per year beginning in 2027...
