He ain’t Djoking: ‘It’s just me,’ says Novak after losing it – again

‘It’s not the first nor the last racket that I’ll break in my career,’ is what he had to say for himself afterwards

Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the US Open, Novak Djokovic’s frustration boiled over once again as he smashed his racket in a fit of rage during his 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Saturday.



The top-ranked Serb was broken to love in the sixth game of the second set, following which he threw his racket on the ground, drawing a warning from the chair umpire...