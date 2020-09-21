The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | What a king-size waste: why the fall of E Cape rugby hurts so bad
Monde Tabata put everything on the line for the provincial game, but it seems to have been in vain as the Southern Kings flounder into insignificance
21 September 2020 - 21:33
While the folding of the Southern Kings was expected in the face of the relentless ravaging of their purse strings by Covid-19, the passing of the great rugby administrator Monde Tabata wasn’t.
Since I regarded him as a parent, our working relationship often had a father/son element to it. He loved his sport, not just rugby, and the infirm rugby administration terrain in the Eastern Cape was always a problem for him...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.