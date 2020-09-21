Sport

The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | What a king-size waste: why the fall of E Cape rugby hurts so bad

Monde Tabata put everything on the line for the provincial game, but it seems to have been in vain as the Southern Kings flounder into insignificance

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
21 September 2020 - 21:33

While the folding of the Southern Kings was expected in the face of the relentless ravaging of their purse strings by Covid-19, the passing of the great rugby administrator Monde Tabata wasn’t.

Since I regarded him as a parent, our working relationship often had a father/son element to it. He loved his sport, not just rugby, and the infirm rugby administration terrain in the Eastern Cape was always a problem for him...

