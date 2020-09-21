Questions swirl around Woods, Mickelson as they miss cut at Winged Foot

Are their powers waning after poor driving at the fabled course? There’s always the Masters in November

For the first time since Tiger Woods turned professional 24 years ago, both he and Phil Mickelson missed the cut in the same US Open.



It is beyond obvious to comment that there has been generational changing of the guards and, in truth, there was very little symbolic in this pair’s premature exit through the Winged Foot gates. Yet such has been the influence of this duo on America’s national championship in the past two decades-plus that it was still humbling to see their standing reduced so pitifully at the notorious New York venue...