Blast from the past: Third time lucky for the Boksburg Bomber

1976 — The apartheid government’s new sports policy, aimed at appeasing mounting critics by allowing competition across race groups, is approved by the National Party. But it is soon slated because, while permitting members of different race groups to compete against each other, it didn’t allow for mixed teams at club level. It catered only for window dressing at national level.



1983 — Gerrie Coetzee makes it third time lucky as he knocks out Michael Dokes in the 10th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Richfield, Ohio. “The Boksburg Bomber” had failed to win the belt on two previous attempts, losing on points to John Tate in 1979 and getting knocked out by Mike Weaver in 1980...