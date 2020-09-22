Man U’s problem isn’t buying players. They’re rubbish at selling

The club is rapped for a lack of big-money signings, but it must clear out dead wood in bloated squad

The biggest problem with Manchester United is not the lack of spending - it is the lack of selling.



When was the last time the club got top dollar for a player they were prepared to let go? The biggest sales of the past few years have been Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria, although United received less than they spent to sign them in the first place...