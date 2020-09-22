Prosecutors take a tour of riders’ rooms, sparking rumours of doping probe

The Tour de France’s Arkea-Samsic riders are believed to have been the targets of the raid

Cycling was hit by a bombshell less than 24 hours after Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was crowned the youngest Tour de France champion in more than a century, with news that a preliminary investigation into suspected doping had been opened.



According to AFP, the probe was opened by prosecutors in Marseille after the “discovery of many health products including drugs ... and above all a method that can be qualified as doping”...