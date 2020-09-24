Cheslin Kolbe proves he’s all heart, humbly handing inspiration to the kids he once was

The Bok player on life in gangland, his desire to help its children and the work he put in to get to the top of his career

Cheslin Kolbe has been sidestepping trouble all his life.



His most famous shimmy was in Yokohama, Japan, last year, when he turned England's captain, Owen Farrell, into a Ferris wheel en route to a World Cup-clinching try for SA, but while the sporting stakes were perilously high that day, they were nothing compared to the afternoon in Cape Town, many years previously, when his jet heels may well have saved his life...