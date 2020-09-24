Sport

Cheslin Kolbe proves he’s all heart, humbly handing inspiration to the kids he once was

The Bok player on life in gangland, his desire to help its children and the work he put in to get to the top of his career

24 September 2020 - 19:12 By Daniel Gallan

Cheslin Kolbe has been sidestepping trouble all his life.

His most famous shimmy was in Yokohama, Japan, last year, when he turned England's captain, Owen Farrell, into a Ferris wheel en route to a World Cup-clinching try for SA, but while the sporting stakes were perilously high that day, they were nothing compared to the afternoon in Cape Town, many years previously, when his jet heels may well have saved his life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three Sport
  2. Cheslin Kolbe proves he’s all heart, humbly handing inspiration to the kids he ... Sport
  3. With Pitso’s charm on the offensive, the Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  4. Prosecutors take a tour of riders’ rooms, sparking rumours of doping probe Sport
  5. Man U’s problem isn’t buying players. They’re rubbish at selling Sport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Boks' brains trust get first look at World Cup-winning talent in France's Top 14 Rugby
  2. Reassembling rugby’s world champions Sport
  3. Foreign-based Springboks to the fore in SA's November plan Sport
  4. Bok Cheslin Kolbe follows in captain Siya Kolisi’s footsteps and joins Jay-Z's ... Rugby
  5. Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse agree to salary cut Rugby
  6. Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse begin training return protocol Rugby
X