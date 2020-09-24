LIAM DEL CARME | It’ll be tough, but Bok class of 2020 has blueprint to touch down in Oz

Getting the boot in against Argentina early in the Rugby Championship should bode well for the national team

Sanzaar unveiled the playing schedule for the Rugby Championship (RC) on Thursday and while the Boks will finally get to play this year, part of the roster brings back memories of the brand’s troubled past.



SA’s participation in the event still has to be confirmed, but Sanzaar has revealed the intended playing schedule for the 12-match, six-week tournament, which will take place in Australia (in Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney) between November 7 and December 12. If the Boks do get the green light to travel they will play familiar early tournament foes in Argentina in Brisbane, before clashing with the Wallabies a week later...