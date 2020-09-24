Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

With Pitso’s charm on the offensive, the Hunt becomes the hunted

One hopes the new Chiefs coach is ready for Mosimane’s mastery of creating self-doubt in his rivals

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
24 September 2020 - 19:11

Who said football is only played and won on the football pitch?

Is it not obvious that some of those who win most in most sports are those who are also masters of psychological warfare?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three Sport
  2. Cheslin Kolbe proves he’s all heart, humbly handing inspiration to the kids he ... Sport
  3. With Pitso’s charm on the offensive, the Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  4. Prosecutors take a tour of riders’ rooms, sparking rumours of doping probe Sport
  5. Man U’s problem isn’t buying players. They’re rubbish at selling Sport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Pitso Mosimane recalls how Ted Dumitru kick-started his coaching career Soccer
  2. Mosimane: Maluleka joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs to win trophies Soccer
  3. Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for the Boksburg Bomber Sport
  5. The heart and soul of the Sundowns war machine Sport
X