Ace about face: how drugs testing plummeted in lockdown
Top players have barely been tested during this time as tennis lags behind other sports on the doping front
27 September 2020 - 19:27
Drugs testing in tennis has fallen by alarming levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, we can reveal.
Our investigation found that some of the world’s leading players were barely tested in the five months between the suspension of the tours in early March, and the Western and Southern Open last month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.