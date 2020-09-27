Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut

1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record his ninth successful defence.



1991 — In the first IBF world title bout to be staged on SA soil, junior-featherweight Welcome Ncita outpoints Colombia’s “Sugar Baby” Rojas at Sun City to notch up his fifth defence...