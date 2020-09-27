Sport

Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 September 2020 - 19:28

1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record his ninth successful defence.

1991 — In the first IBF world title bout to be staged on SA soil, junior-featherweight Welcome Ncita outpoints Colombia’s “Sugar Baby” Rojas at Sun City to notch up his fifth defence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut Sport
  2. Freeman’s Games glory for Aboriginals is a message for these angry times Sport
  3. Ace about face: how drugs testing plummeted in lockdown Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | It’ll be tough, but Bok class of 2020 has blueprint to touch ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three Sport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for the Boksburg Bomber Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks outwit Welwitschias 87-0 Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Cech and Di Clemente turn bronze into silver Sport
X