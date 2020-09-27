Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut
27 September 2020 - 19:28
1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record his ninth successful defence.
1991 — In the first IBF world title bout to be staged on SA soil, junior-featherweight Welcome Ncita outpoints Colombia’s “Sugar Baby” Rojas at Sun City to notch up his fifth defence...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.