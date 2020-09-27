Sport

Freeman’s Games glory for Aboriginals is a message for these angry times

The Australian’s Sydney Olympics gold helped further reconciliation despite bigotry’s persistence

27 September 2020 - 19:27 By Oliver Brown

Perhaps it was the childlike bite of the lip as the weight of the achievement bore down on her. Or the green-and-gold space-age bodysuit that looked as if it had been ripped from the pages of a Captain America comic. Or the Australian Aboriginal flag that she unfurled on her lap of honour, its symbolic depiction of the red earth reinforcing what she called “the connection of indigenous peoples, in theory and in essence, to the land”.

All these memories and more combine to make Cathy Freeman’s 400m victory at the Sydney Olympics, 20 years ago last Friday, one of enduring resonance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut Sport
  2. Freeman’s Games glory for Aboriginals is a message for these angry times Sport
  3. Ace about face: how drugs testing plummeted in lockdown Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | It’ll be tough, but Bok class of 2020 has blueprint to touch ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three Sport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. 'Jumping for joy' Japanese welcome Osaka forcing discussion on racism Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs give update on appeal at CAS on transfer ban Soccer
  3. PODCAST | Rugby returns and magical soccer ahead Sport
  4. Pacquiao and mixed martial arts star McGregor will fight next year Sport
  5. Sundowns’ Zwane‚ Chiefs’ Nurkovic in line for first football journalists’ ... Soccer
X