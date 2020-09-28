The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Chris Nenzani put CSA in this mess. He can’t just duck out without explaining

At some point he has to put his head above the public precipice and put out the fire he helped start

With Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) just short of a war declaration, it’s worth going back to the president who presided over the embattled cricket organisation over the past seven years.



Chris Nenzani’s exit was too meek, too lily-livered considering the staunch defences he put up for the organisation over the past 18 months...