Women golfers can swing into action in ‘cutaway’ trousers in Saudi Arabia
The LET says the move is a sign of respect for local customs in a country accused of ‘sports washing’
28 September 2020 - 19:19
The sartorial choices made by professional female golfers have often proved the subject of scrutiny.
The sport, with its strict etiquette, has long prided itself on upholding common values, frowning upon plunging necklines or revealing skirts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.