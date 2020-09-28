Women golfers can swing into action in ‘cutaway’ trousers in Saudi Arabia

The LET says the move is a sign of respect for local customs in a country accused of ‘sports washing’

The sartorial choices made by professional female golfers have often proved the subject of scrutiny.



The sport, with its strict etiquette, has long prided itself on upholding common values, frowning upon plunging necklines or revealing skirts...