Klopp of the heap: Liverpool hand out yet another reality check to rivals

As Jurgen’s champs get the better of another London threat, they underline how far ahead they still are

Jurgen Klopp is starting to resemble the bully at children’s parties who is going around popping everyone else’s balloons. First Chelsea, now Arsenal. There is a perverse pleasure in heading into fixtures hearing how much damage an improving opponent is going to do, only for them to realise 90 minutes later how far away they remain.



Mikel Arteta has made an excellent start in north London and there is no questioning the scale of his club’s improvement. The reality check here was not comparable to that endured by Frank Lampard a week ago. Nevertheless, there has been a sense going into the last two games of London clubs overestimating how much they have strengthened...