Sport

Past-it Murray is a fighter, but there’s one good reason he might bow out

Even his fall at Roland Garros won’t dent his spirit, but there’s surely a moment when pros know it is all over

29 September 2020 - 20:05 By Jim White

Memories are short in tennis. Less than a month ago, Andy Murray was being hailed as a medical marvel as he produced an epic comeback against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the US Open.

After more than four and a half hours of gruelling combat - two sets down and later saving a match point in the fourth set - his battling instincts turned the result around. Never mind that age and physiology were conspiring against him, never mind that his medical bills to rebuild his shattered limbs would make a significant dent in the national debt, here was demonstration that, in a great sportsman, determination and resolve are the last things to fade. This was an exhibition of proper character...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Past-it Murray is a fighter, but there’s one good reason he might bow out Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Hestrie’s best not enough for gold Sport
  3. Klopp of the heap: Liverpool hand out yet another reality check to rivals Sport
  4. Blast from the past: McCann cracks sculls in a first for SA women paddlers Sport
  5. Women golfers can swing into action in ‘cutaway’ trousers in Saudi Arabia Sport

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail

Related articles

  1. Andy Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Mats Wilander Sport
  2. Murray wants time for ATP management, Medvedev waits for clarity Sport
  3. Andy Murray withdraws from third-place match at Battle of the Brits Sport
  4. Murray confident will play at high level again Sport
  5. Tough for Andy Murray to win another Slam, says Greg Rusedski Sport
X