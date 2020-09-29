Past-it Murray is a fighter, but there’s one good reason he might bow out
Even his fall at Roland Garros won’t dent his spirit, but there’s surely a moment when pros know it is all over
29 September 2020 - 20:05
Memories are short in tennis. Less than a month ago, Andy Murray was being hailed as a medical marvel as he produced an epic comeback against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the US Open.
After more than four and a half hours of gruelling combat - two sets down and later saving a match point in the fourth set - his battling instincts turned the result around. Never mind that age and physiology were conspiring against him, never mind that his medical bills to rebuild his shattered limbs would make a significant dent in the national debt, here was demonstration that, in a great sportsman, determination and resolve are the last things to fade. This was an exhibition of proper character...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.