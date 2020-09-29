Past-it Murray is a fighter, but there’s one good reason he might bow out

Even his fall at Roland Garros won’t dent his spirit, but there’s surely a moment when pros know it is all over

Memories are short in tennis. Less than a month ago, Andy Murray was being hailed as a medical marvel as he produced an epic comeback against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the US Open.



After more than four and a half hours of gruelling combat - two sets down and later saving a match point in the fourth set - his battling instincts turned the result around. Never mind that age and physiology were conspiring against him, never mind that his medical bills to rebuild his shattered limbs would make a significant dent in the national debt, here was demonstration that, in a great sportsman, determination and resolve are the last things to fade. This was an exhibition of proper character...