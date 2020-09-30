Sport

Blast from the past: Second tragedy in the ring for Qash Sithole

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 September 2020 - 19:18

Today in SA sports history: October 1

1971 — South African boxer Anthony “Qash” Sithole kills an opponent for the second time in his career. The hard-punching bantamweight from Soweto, fighting in Australia at the time, lifted Filipino Alberto Jangalay clean off his feet after landing a left hook-right cross combination to the jaw. Four-and-a-half years earlier Sithole, behind on points, knocked out Lumkile “Young Clay” Dunjana in the final sixth round of their bout at Cententary hall in Port Elizabeth’s New Brighton township. Both tragedies affected Sithole’s performance. He needed more than 18 months before he strung  two consecutive wins together after the first death, but in 1969 he lifted the SA black flyweight and bantamweight crowns. After the death of Jangalay, he notched up a record seven wins, 12 losses and a draw, before retiring in 1975. ..

