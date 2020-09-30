Football is at risk of becoming a statistical dogshow

The people’s game use to be beautiful. Now it’s just a complex parallel world some of us want to get off

Ryan Giggs might not have been much of a brother, but nobody can deny he was a great assister. Indeed, the stats show that in the British Premier League the Welshman has been without peer.



Giggs racked up 162 assists. The next best is Cesc Fabregas on 111...