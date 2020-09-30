Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | With dunces in charge, pitiful Bafana remain a laughing stock

Our perennially woeful squad owe their failures to a lack of decisive leadership. Safa’s latest move doesn’t help a jot

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
30 September 2020 - 19:15

I had a dream, an extraordinary dream at that. I dreamt I was playing for the well-decorated and world-renowned Springboks alongside our current humble skipper, Siya Kolisi.

The only problem about my dream (which, I must emphasise, didn’t nevertheless dampen my spirit) was that I couldn’t quite recall who were the opposition nor the actual winners of the Test...

