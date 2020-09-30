Sport

The IPL slogfest is a Big Mac to the first-class game’s fillet steak

Were T20 played without an imitation crowd, it would draw attention to how silly an exercise it is

30 September 2020 - 19:15 By Simon Heffer

The pandemic has driven people to lengths unimaginable in normal times, which is probably why I found myself watching the opening stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the past week. This was harder than it might have been, as I neglected to lay in extensive supplies of beer to moderate the experience. Watching this absurd confection, with its slogging, raucous music, yelling and attempts through faux-portentousness to convey the impression that something profound is happening is not to be done with a mind unaltered by alcohol.

Brought up on England’s good old Gillette Cup and the John Player League, I gave up watching one-day cricket about 20 years ago, as it had begun to bore me. Once I went to a T20 match, thanks to the generous invitation of a friend, and though the hospitality was lavish and liquid, the culture shock was intense, and not in a good way. I thought of Mr Spock: it’s cricket, Jim, but not as we know it...

