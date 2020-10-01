Blast from the past: No Faffing about as Proteas down Oz

2012 — Faf du Plessis hits 65 off 38 balls to give the Proteas a chance of chasing down the 153 target set by India in their World T20 match in Colombo. But SA’s last five wickets fall for 24 runs as they lose the match by one run. Both teams were eliminated from the tournament.



2015 — JP Duminy clubs an unbeaten 68 from 34 balls and AB de Villiers 51 off 32 as the Proteas chase down 200 to beat India by seven wickets in the first T20 in Dharamsala...