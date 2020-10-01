Elleray’s constant meddling makes a mess of handball. What’s he playing at?

Ifab’s technical director has inspired 178 law changes in four years. No wonder refs seem confused

Since the former referee David Elleray took control of the laws of football, at the start of the 2016-17 season - when his organisation Ifab assumed that jurisdiction from Fifa - the man whose own on-pitch career ended 17 years ago has overseen 178 law changes.



It is a quite astonishing number, from the colour of the tape on the socks of players, to passing the ball backwards from kick-off, to a complete revision of the handball laws that means the game finds itself in the handball chaos it does now. The former public school master, who refereed his last game in May 2003, may yet be the most influential official in the game and he certainly seems to know that. One might argue that football’s laws functioned quite well for 153 years until Elleray’s interventions, and yet his appetite for change has been something to behold...