LIAM DEL CARME | There’s no home-ground advantage without theatre, just ask Naas

With stadia empty, teams will be unable to draw energy from their fans, which could bode well for the opposition

With spectators absent from sport stadia for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19 restrictions, the rules of engagement are likely to shift when the domestic Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions are played over the next few months.



Home-ground advantage, that age-old crutch the hosts could rely on to stay in the contest or eke a win will not cast such a foreboding spell over visiting teams...