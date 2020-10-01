LIAM DEL CARME | There’s no home-ground advantage without theatre, just ask Naas
With stadia empty, teams will be unable to draw energy from their fans, which could bode well for the opposition
01 October 2020 - 19:19
With spectators absent from sport stadia for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19 restrictions, the rules of engagement are likely to shift when the domestic Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions are played over the next few months.
Home-ground advantage, that age-old crutch the hosts could rely on to stay in the contest or eke a win will not cast such a foreboding spell over visiting teams...
