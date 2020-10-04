Blast from the past: Smith makes hay, but it’s Galindez’s day

Today in SA sports history: October 5

1976 — Kosie Smith comes within a punch or two of winning the WBA light-heavyweight title from Argentina’s Victor Galindez at the Rand stadium in Johannesburg. Smith had Galindez in trouble after landing a haymaker in the fourth round, but then punched himself out trying to deliver the coup de grace. Galindez survived to win a convincing 15-round decision...