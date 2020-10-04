Breast pumps, clutch goals and humility: why Alex Morgan is special

The American is juggling a baby and a new career in WSL, but she’s not one to shy from challenges

To understand the competitive spirit that fuels Alex Morgan, you do not need to look to the World Cup finals or league title deciders that have studded her glittering career. Instead, just spool back to her days as a 17-year-old at Diamond Bar High School in east Los Angeles, and a minor tournament match against a district rival.



“It was the last minute of this match and we were trying to score a winner,” recalls Kemp Wells, the team’s coach, smiling at the memory. “A cross came in and Alex caught it with a header at least [15m] out and out-jumped a tall defender - she got just enough on it that it got over the goalie.”..