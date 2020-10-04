Breast pumps, clutch goals and humility: why Alex Morgan is special
The American is juggling a baby and a new career in WSL, but she’s not one to shy from challenges
04 October 2020 - 17:16
To understand the competitive spirit that fuels Alex Morgan, you do not need to look to the World Cup finals or league title deciders that have studded her glittering career. Instead, just spool back to her days as a 17-year-old at Diamond Bar High School in east Los Angeles, and a minor tournament match against a district rival.
“It was the last minute of this match and we were trying to score a winner,” recalls Kemp Wells, the team’s coach, smiling at the memory. “A cross came in and Alex caught it with a header at least [15m] out and out-jumped a tall defender - she got just enough on it that it got over the goalie.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.