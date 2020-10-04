Sport

Ho ho no you don’t! All Black ‘barged in’ coach’s door over Christmas isolation

Disputed fixtures mean Kiwis will still be in 14-day quarantine when they get back home in December

04 October 2020 - 17:15 By Greg Stutchbury

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said one player in the squad “barged in his door” and made it clear he had no intention of being in quarantine at Christmas, highlighting the tension the team is under amid a standoff over Rugby Championship fixtures.

New Zealand Rugby are at loggerheads with Rugby Australia, SA Rugby and the southern hemisphere’s governing body Sanzaar over the December 12 finish for the Rugby Championship that will be held in Australia...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Smith makes hay, but it’s Galindez’s day Sport
  2. Breast pumps, clutch goals and humility: why Alex Morgan is special Sport
  3. Ho ho no you don’t! All Black ‘barged in’ coach’s door over Christmas isolation Sport
  4. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Chris Nenzani put CSA in this mess. He can’t just duck out ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Brian Mitchell bashes his namesake in US debut Sport

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Related articles

  1. Merry Christmas? New Zealand see little cheer in Rugby Championship schedule Rugby
  2. New Zealand Rugby knew about late end to Rugby Championship Rugby
  3. Boks in back-to-back matches against All Blacks in Rugby Championship Rugby
  4. Springboks pull-out could bring Australia and New Zealand closer, says ... Rugby
X