Ho ho no you don’t! All Black ‘barged in’ coach’s door over Christmas isolation

Disputed fixtures mean Kiwis will still be in 14-day quarantine when they get back home in December

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said one player in the squad “barged in his door” and made it clear he had no intention of being in quarantine at Christmas, highlighting the tension the team is under amid a standoff over Rugby Championship fixtures.



New Zealand Rugby are at loggerheads with Rugby Australia, SA Rugby and the southern hemisphere’s governing body Sanzaar over the December 12 finish for the Rugby Championship that will be held in Australia...