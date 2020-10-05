Solskjaer takes blame for ‘worst day’ as red-hot Spurs gun down United

The manager has taken responsibility for his team’s loss, but others blame the club’s owners and executives

A shell-shocked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded Manchester United’s 6-1 trouncing by Tottenham Hotspur as his “worst day ever” and admitted his side were “nowhere near good enough”.



Solskjaer accepted full responsibility as United’s joint-heaviest defeat in Premier League history piled the pressure on the manager just three games into the new season. It is the first time in 34 years that United have lost their opening two home matches of a league campaign and left them languishing in 16th position, having conceded 11 goals already...