The Konundrum

The CSA board needs to be sent packing over the Moroe fiasco. Here’s why

These people, who folded their arms during his reign, have more to answer for than the axed CEO

How on God’s green Earth did the Cricket South Africa board sit by and watch their chief executive flout the Companies Act when their fiduciary duty was to keep the checks and balances in place? For the how? For the why?



The last two questions are colloquial and probably have no place in this body of work, but for the lay person they are necessary to unravel Cricket SA’s board-level mess, which has left the organisation teetering on the brink. Let’s go back to base camp to answer them...