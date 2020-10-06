Blast from the past: Luck of a draw for Bafana against France
06 October 2020 - 19:43
2000 — Bafana Bafana draw 0-0 with world champions France in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. The visitors were unlucky not to win. The linesman who ruled Nicholas Anelka’s goal to be legitimate was overruled by referee Jelas Morale.
2001 — Shaun Pollock takes a miserly 2/19 as the Proteas restrict Kenya to 159/7 before beating them by seven wickets in a triangular tournament ODI at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Jacques Kallis scored 54...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.